Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.70. Nokia shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 379,651 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

