Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NRILY opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

