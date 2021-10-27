Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.74. 1,244,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.24 and a 200-day moving average of $265.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.