Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.

NSC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.06. 1,518,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,998. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.53.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

