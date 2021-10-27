Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $8.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 205,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,277. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

