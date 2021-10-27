Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $8.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 205,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,277. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
