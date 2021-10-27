North Fourth Asset Management LP Invests $1.02 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 101,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,947,111. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $449,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at $71,757,613.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,207,721 shares of company stock worth $168,709,837 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

