North Fourth Asset Management LP Invests $4.56 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 142,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CSX by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,238,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.