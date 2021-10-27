Northern Trust Corp Acquires 9,923 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Appian were worth $59,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on APPN. Barclays increased their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -143.34 and a beta of 1.77. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.