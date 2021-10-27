Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $60,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE:CFR opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $132.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.