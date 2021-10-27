Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $63,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 14,625 shares of company stock worth $860,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.