Northern Trust Corp Sells 225,777 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 225,777 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of 3D Systems worth $58,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $979,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $5,892,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $2,439,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.