Northern Trust Corp Sells 33,309 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,309 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Donaldson worth $64,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 328,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $1,392,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $2,149,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 19.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 150,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.