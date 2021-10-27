Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Tempur Sealy International worth $62,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPX opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.68.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

