Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

