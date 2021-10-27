NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. NorthWestern also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.110 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 2,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

