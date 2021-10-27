Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.
NYSE NVS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.47. 27,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
