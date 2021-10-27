Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

NYSE NVS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.47. 27,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.