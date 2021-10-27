NSI Retail Advisors LLC Invests $516,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. 34,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,981. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

