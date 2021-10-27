NSI Retail Advisors LLC Invests $661,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.71. 20,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average is $145.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

