NSI Retail Advisors LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 281,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 136,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 749,224 shares of company stock valued at $106,932,298 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.95. 85,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average is $138.84. The firm has a market cap of $345.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

