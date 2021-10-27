NSI Retail Advisors LLC Makes New $599,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. 29,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,046. The company has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

