NSI Retail Advisors LLC Makes New $769,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 0.1% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $431.07. 368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.14 and a 200-day moving average of $436.06. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.00 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

