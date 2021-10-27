NSI Retail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. NSI Retail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,425,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,334,000 after buying an additional 1,703,138 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after buying an additional 857,874 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,617,000 after buying an additional 543,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after buying an additional 452,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. 3,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,460. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

