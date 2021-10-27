Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NUS stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

