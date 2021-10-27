Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Nutrien stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

