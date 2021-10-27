Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,519,749 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Baker Hughes worth $112,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,130,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,464,000 after buying an additional 606,497 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of -856.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,803,373 shares of company stock worth $1,256,891,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

