Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $125.95 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 739.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,520,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,691 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $125,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

