Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,875 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of ANSYS worth $108,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $376.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

