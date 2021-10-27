Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,514 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $105,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $105,456,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $433.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

ULTA stock opened at $366.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

