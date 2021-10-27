NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,108,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 51,193 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $886,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,069,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,955,000 after buying an additional 214,954 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 417,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $334,099,000 after buying an additional 25,619 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $247.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,995,559. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $252.59. The company has a market capitalization of $616.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.