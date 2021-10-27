O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Downgraded by TheStreet

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE OI opened at $13.34 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.