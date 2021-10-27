O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS.

Shares of OI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.