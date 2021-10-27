Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys $11,162.39 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Lynn Dickerson bought 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.52. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

