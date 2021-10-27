Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.45 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.79.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $119.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $2,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

