Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

NASDAQ OAS traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $118.03. 4,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,100. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

