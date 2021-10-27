Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 4,706 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $876,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,423. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

