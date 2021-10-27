Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after buying an additional 1,709,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,254. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

