Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $2,491,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 753,172 shares of company stock valued at $97,502,813. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Workiva stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.95. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.11 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $156.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.58.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.