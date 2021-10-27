Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

