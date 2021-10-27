Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. 4,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

