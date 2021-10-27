Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella Sells 46,371 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $421,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Uday Kompella sold 1,731 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $15,613.62.

On Monday, October 18th, Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00.

NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. 40,368,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,334,656. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,551,299 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

