Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $543.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

