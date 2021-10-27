ODIN PROTOCOL Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $82,239.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00073977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00102549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,756.02 or 0.99768803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.76 or 0.06914576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002682 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

