Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

OLPX stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

