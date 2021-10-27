Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,459. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

