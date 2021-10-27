Old Republic International (ORI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ORI stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

