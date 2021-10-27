Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $61.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 10154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Olin by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Olin by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

