Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have slid and lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s lower-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines fell year over year. The company witnessed a decline in comparable store sales due to record sales in the year-ago period. Management highlighted that the company will witness tough comp sales comparison in the third and fourth quarter as well. It further anticipates continued headwinds in gross margin owing to the ongoing supply chain pressures, including higher transportation and labor costs. Despite these headwinds, the company’s long-term prospects still look favorable. Ollie’s Army, store growth opportunities, high closeout supply levels and strong liquidity, position the company better.”

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

OLLI traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,706. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $3,490,346. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.