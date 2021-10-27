Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OHI. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Amundi bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.