One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $692.77.

Tesla stock traded up $40.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,059.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,423,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $749.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $1,094.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 553.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,198 shares of company stock worth $67,080,269. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

