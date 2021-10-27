One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 64,392 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 524.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,392 shares during the period. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,472. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

